Have your say

Pompey have no injury concerns ahead of the visit of Accrington Stanley to Fratton Park tomorrow.

But the Blues could make changes to the side that lost to Peterborough on home turf on Tuesday night.

Birmingham City loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor may start following his impressive cameo against the Posh.

READ MORE: Eisner: fans made me feel like a Pompey ‘lad’ on flight to Newcastle​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ahead of Sunderland clash

He could replace the out-of-form Ronan Curtis in Kenny Jackett’s line-up.

Fit-again Omar Bogle, on loan from Cardiff City, is also in line to feature from the outset.

Viv Solomon-Otabor, right. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

He would replace fellow loanee James Vaughan, with Oli Hawkins remaining on the bench.

For the visitors, Callum Johnson could miss Accrington’s trip to the south coast.

The 23-year-old full-back has been ruled of Stanley’s past two League One fixtures.

And John Coleman’s side could remain without him for their season finale.

Meanwhile, defender Ross Sykes is a doubt after being forced off in Accrington’s win against Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Otherwise, the visitors will bring the curtain down on their season with a full-strength squad.