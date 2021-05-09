Ryan Williams celebrates with Ronan Curtis during Pompey's 3-3 draw at Accrington only 12 days ago. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

A win for the Blues on the final day of the campaign will ensure they book their place in the League One play-offs.

Here’s all the key info ahead of the game...

Pompey team news

Jordy Hiwula is fit for Sunday’s high-noon showdown with Accrington.

The striker is an option available to head coach Danny Cowley after missing the past 10 games with an ankle injury.

Hiwula started Cowley’s first game in charge against Ipswich but has been an injury absence ever since, ruling him out of the League One run-in.

That could change on Sunday, though, with the 26-year-old training all week with his team-mates and declared fit to feature.

It’s highly unlikely he’ll start ahead of John Marquis, but with the Blues unable to name a fit senior striker on the bench in recent weeks, Hiwula’s availability will be most welcomed.

Also returning will be Jack Whatmough, who has missed the past four games because of suspension.

He’ll provide Cowley with a selection headache, with fellow centre-back Paul Downing impressing on his rare start against Wimbledon last weekend.

Ben Close is also available after his substitution late in the game against the Dons.

Predicted line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Callum Johnson, Jack Whatmough, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Marcus Harness, Ryan Williams, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis. Subs: Lewis Ward, Paul Downing, Charlie Daniels, Andy Cannon, George Byers, Harvey White, Jordy Hiwula.

Accrington team news

Matt Butcher will be hoping he’s passed fit to face his boyhood heroes.

The ex-Cowplain School pupil and Pompey fan missed out on facing the Blues when the two sides met at the Crown Ground last week.

That’s after he picked up a hamstring injury just days earlier in Accy’s 3-3 draw at Sunderland.

The midfielder also missed Accrington’s draw with Charlton last weekend but is optimistic he can line up at Fratton Park on the final day of the season.

Predicted line-up

Toby Savin, Michael Nottingham, Cameron Burgess, Harvey Rodgers, Ben Barclay, Jonathan Russell, Sean McConville, Coby Bishop, Dion Charles, Adam Phillips, Joe Pritchard. Subs: Jack Buckley, Paul Smyth, Joseph Maguire, David Morgan, Seamus Connelly, Matt Butcher, Lewis Mansell.

Match-day odds (bet365)

Pompey: 8/15

1-0 13/2, 2-0 13/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 10/1, 3-1 11/1, 3-2 22/1

Accrington: 11/2

1-0 16/1, 2-0 28/1, 2-1 18/1, 3-0 66/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 3/1

0-0 11/1, 1-1 13/2, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Sam Purkiss

Pompey stats

League position: 6th

Top scorer: John Marquis (18)

Top assists: Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis (both 11)

Most appearances: Tom Naylor and Sean Raggett (52)

Accrington stats

League position: 13th

Top scorer: Dion Charles (20)

Top assists: Joe Pritchard (7)

Most appearances: Cameron Burgess and Matt Butcher (both 49)

Form guide (all competitions)

Pompey: P57 W27 D9 L21

Past five games

W 3-1 Wimbledon (H) – League One

D 3-3 Accrington Stanley (A) – League One

W 1-0 Bristol Rovers (H) – League One

L 3-1 Swindon (A) – League One

L 1-0 MK Dons (A) – League One

Accrington: P52 W20 D15 L17

Past five games

D 1-1 Charlton (H) – League One

D 3-3 Pompey (H) – League One

D 3-3 Sunderland (A) – League One

W 2-1 Doncaster Rovers (H) – League One

L 3-1 Rochdale (A) – League One

Other fixtures

Sunday (all midday kick-offs)