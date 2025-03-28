Pompey have seen the gap to the drop zone cut from 10 to four points, as Valerien Ismael’s side arrive at PO4.

So it’s a big home clash for the Blues, with big calls for John Mousinho to as he welcomes new boy Alex Milosevic and fit-again pair Jordan Williams and Christian Saydee to his options. There’s no Kusini Yengi, however, with the striker starting at Deepdale last time out.

We’ve considered personnel and formation - and this is how we think Pompey will line up against Rovers.

1 . Jordan Cross' predicted Pompey line-up against Blackburn Rovers Here's how we think boss John Mousinho will go against Rovers. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK Nicolas Schmid Has to be the most nailed-on starter in John Mousinho's first XI. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . RB Terry Devlin Started at Preston and boosted by Northern Ireland debut over the international break. Will be interesting to see where Jordan Williams stands after having two weeks of training going into the game. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales