Portsmouth v Blackburn Rovers: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with new faces and big calls to make

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:52 BST

Pompey return to action after the international and it’s a huge clash which lies in wait against Blackburn at Fratton Park.

Pompey have seen the gap to the drop zone cut from 10 to four points, as Valerien Ismael’s side arrive at PO4.

So it’s a big home clash for the Blues, with big calls for John Mousinho to as he welcomes new boy Alex Milosevic and fit-again pair Jordan Williams and Christian Saydee to his options. There’s no Kusini Yengi, however, with the striker starting at Deepdale last time out.

We’ve considered personnel and formation - and this is how we think Pompey will line up against Rovers.

1. Jordan Cross' predicted Pompey line-up against Blackburn Rovers

Has to be the most nailed-on starter in John Mousinho's first XI.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Has to be the most nailed-on starter in John Mousinho's first XI.

Started at Preston and boosted by Northern Ireland debut over the international break. Will be interesting to see where Jordan Williams stands after having two weeks of training going into the game.

3. RB Terry Devlin

Started at Preston and boosted by Northern Ireland debut over the international break. Will be interesting to see where Jordan Williams stands after having two weeks of training going into the game.

Wore the armband at Preston, which illustrates how significant John Mousinho things the Wales international is to his squad.

4. CB Regan Poole

Wore the armband at Preston, which illustrates how significant John Mousinho things the Wales international is to his squad.

