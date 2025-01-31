Portsmouth v Burnley: Two changes in predicted line-up against promotion chasers

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 13:56 BST

Pompey aim to return to winning ways as promotion chasers Burnley arrive at Fratton Park

The Blues have the tough task of breaking down a Clarets side who’ve not conceded in seven games - and shipped just nine league goals all season.

How does John Mousinho go about doing so. This is how we think his side will line up at Fratton.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Burnley

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Burnley | The News

Will wonder how he came out on the losing team given how quiet the Austrian was on Tuesday night against Millwall.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Will wonder how he came out on the losing team given how quiet the Austrian was on Tuesday night against Millwall. | National World

Looks like Swanson may have a clearer run at the right-back position with Jordan Williams facing another stint on the sidelines.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Looks like Swanson may have a clearer run at the right-back position with Jordan Williams facing another stint on the sidelines. Photo: Jason Brown

Went pressing for Millwall's goal on Tuesday without having the desired impact on an otherwise strong showing. Interesting how things develop moving forward with Shaughnessy and Atkinson now in contention.

4. CB Marlon Pack

Went pressing for Millwall's goal on Tuesday without having the desired impact on an otherwise strong showing. Interesting how things develop moving forward with Shaughnessy and Atkinson now in contention. | National World

