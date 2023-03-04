And the Blues faithful have even been commenting on the host team line-up, which includes former Fratton Park defender Michael Morrison.

He’s in Mark Bonner’s side for today’s game at the Abbey Stadium, after making the move back to the U’s in January.

Yet some of a Pompey persuasion see that as a bonus as the Blues look to continue their recent good form under Mousinho.

Ronan Curtis did not travel to Cambridge today with the Pompey squad.

They’ll have to do that without Ronan Curtis, though, with the winger not deemed fit after suffering a knock in the midweek win over Bolton.

In his place comes Spurs loan Dane Scarlett, while also missing is reserve keeper Josh Oluwayemi. His absence means Toby Steward is on the bench.

Here’s a selection of what Pompey fans on Twitter have been saying as they gear up for hopefully a winning afternoon in Cambridge.

@Perry_PFC: Where’s Curtis then?

@markjroser73: Let's hope Scarlett shows what he did at start of season still would love Lane to start been ideal for him to replace Curtis maybe today!

@pfcalfie_: Curtis injured?

@StronnerJack: What's wrong with RC11?

@jake03PFC: Scarlett performed quite well on the left vs Bolton so I’m excited to see this

@danieledmunds4: I wonder if Michael Morrison turning circle has improved since he left #pompey if we don’t run at him today I’d be very surprised!! #CamUTD

@Jake_PFC: Dales gonna force him to retire.

@celerybowl: so we're 11 v 10 nice.