Ronan Curtis is ruled out of today's match at Cambridge United with a knee injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Irishman took a knock to his knee in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Bolton, ruling him out of this afternoon’s trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Instead Scarlett steps up from the bench for the only change to the side which pulled off that impressive midweek triumph.

Elsewhere, Reeco Hackett has recovered from a back problem to return among the substitutes, taking the place of Scarlett.

While teenager Toby Steward comes in for Josh Oluwayemi as back-up for Matt Macey.

In addition, Jay Mingi has also travelled with John Mousinho’s squad as he continues to inch towards his first-team comeback following injury.

Although Keiron Freeman and Denver Hume are overlooked for the 18-man squad.

Meanwhile, ex-Pompey defender Michael Morrison is named in Cambridge’s side, while former loanee Steve Seddon is on the bench – but no Brandon Haunstrup.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Jacobs, Scarlett, Bishop.