Tuesday night's clash at Fratton Park is being viewed as a crucial relegation six-pointer with the two sides separated by just one place and one point in the table. Pompey are out for revenge after suffering a 2-0 defeat in South Wales back in October.

The two sides have met in cup competitions in recent years but when it comes to the league, they have won just one of their last 13 league games against them, failing to score in eight of them. Cardiff are unbeaten at Fratton Park in six matches though only one of those were wins, however their last defeat at the venue was in January 1974.

It's expected that over 1,300 fans will be making the trip from South Wales for the match. A win for either side would do them the world of good in what is a crucial month for both teams with games against other relegation threatened sides to come.

Both sides were in action on Saturday but in different competitions. Pompey put in an encouraging performance against Sheffield United but left Bramall Lane empty handed as their wretched away form continued. Cardiff progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup and are in tonight’s draw after beating Stoke City on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

With ties in the FA Cup now decided on the day, Cardiff played an extra 30 minutes and despite making nine changes to the side that started against Leeds United, several of their first-team players came on and so fatigue could be a factor. Whether that is an advantage or not remains to be seen, nevertheless here is the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Regan Poole (Pompey) - out Tuesday will come too soon but Poole is in contention to make a return to action very shortly.

Jordan Williams (Pompey) - out A hamstring injury sustained against West Brom has the right-back out for the next couple of weeks.

Paddy Lane (Pompey) - out Not included in the 25-man squad list following his season-ending injury at Blackburn Rovers.