Portsmouth v Coventry City: Jordan Cross’ predicted line-up with two significant changes

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 12:37 BST

Pompey embark on a testing festive period tomorrow with Coventry City the visitors to Fratton Park.

New boss Frank Lampard brings his side to PO4 after succeeding Mark Robins at the end of November.

Pompey have fitness and form issues to contend with going into the game, at the start of five fixtures in 16 days.

Here’s how we think John Mousinho’s side will line up ahead of the clash.

Two changes are predicted for the Pompey clash with Coventry City.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Two changes are predicted for the Pompey clash with Coventry City.

Looking like the signing of the season so far as the Austrian continues to impress.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Looking like the signing of the season so far as the Austrian continues to impress.

Replaced Devlin after a poor half at Derby and the former Arsenal man has history in silencing the force of nature that is Ephron Mason Clark. It's a huge challenge but one Swanson is perhaps better suited to.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Replaced Devlin after a poor half at Derby and the former Arsenal man has history in silencing the force of nature that is Ephron Mason Clark. It's a huge challenge but one Swanson is perhaps better suited to.

Could be a shift to the right side of the back four for the Pompey skipper, depending on who his defensive partner is.

4. CB Marlon Pack

Could be a shift to the right side of the back four for the Pompey skipper, depending on who his defensive partner is.

