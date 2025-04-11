Portsmouth v Derby County: Two changes in Jordan Cross' predicted line-up for crucial Championship survival clash

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Updated 11th Apr 2025, 12:04 BST

It’s the big one as Derby County arrive at Fratton Park for the Championship survival showdown.

But how does John Mousinho approach the game, as he goes in search of a massive three points in the bid to stay in the second tier?

Mousinho has indicated there will be changes for the meeting with John Eustace’s side - and this is how Pompey writer Jordan Cross thinks he will go.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Derby.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Derby. | Getty Images

More credit in the bank on Wednesday - Austrian has to be in player of the season contention.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

More credit in the bank on Wednesday - Austrian has to be in player of the season contention. Photo: Jason Brown

Gathering impetus after injury return and could well end up sharing duties with Terry Devlin on third game in eight days.

3. RB Jordan Williams

Gathering impetus after injury return and could well end up sharing duties with Terry Devlin on third game in eight days. Photo: Jason Brown

Back to the old Regan Poole on Wednesday night - and don't Pompey need more of the same now.

4. CB Regan Poole

Back to the old Regan Poole on Wednesday night - and don't Pompey need more of the same now. Photo: Jason Brown

