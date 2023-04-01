With Portsmouth still holding onto outside hopes of a top-six finish, today’s home clash with Forest Green Rovers will be seen as a must win as they aim to keep the pressure on the sides above them.

Duncan Ferguson’s side are bottom of the table and 11 points from safety but pulled off a shock win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend to give themselves a big confidence boost heading into the remainder of the season.

Pompey have picked up seven points from their last three games to give themselves hope as they seek to climb the table. Ahead of today’s clash, here’s all the latest injury news.

Portsmouth

Marlon Pack is back in contention this afternoon but the game will come too son for Paddy Lane, although his injury is not as bad as first feared.

Providing an update on both Lane and Pack, manager John Mousinho said: “So Paddy’s injury is not as bad as we first feared.

“We wont be seeing him this weekend but it looks like it’s going to be a 2-4 week hamstring injury. We initially feared it would be 4-6 weeks as sometimes those hamstring injuries push the back end of the six weeks.

“But it’s not quite as bad as we first thought. We have to wait for these things to settle down clinically over the first week so we can tell – but pretty good news on the whole about Paddy.

“Marlon was back training with us this week and should be available for selection at the weekend.”

Zak Swanson remains out with a groin problem while Ronan Curtis is sidelined by an ACL injury. Joe Pigott is out as he completes his three-game ban.

Forest Green

Corey O’Keeffe is unavailable as he serves the second game of his two-match-ban. Forest Green will welcome Olly Casey back after he completed his three-game ban.

Ben Stevenson and Charlie McCann remain sidelined with knee injuries while Tyler Onyango and Jahmari Clarke are both back at their parent clubs, Everton and Reading, after serious injuries. Baily Cargill remains out while Dylan McGeouch (calf) is a doubt.

