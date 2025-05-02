Portsmouth v Hull City: Predicted line-up with Championship survival stakes high for visitors

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 2nd May 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 12:50 BST

The curtain comes down on a memorable return to the Championship against Hull City tomorrow.

Survival was secured by John Mousinho and his players with two games to spare, quite some achievement after stepping up to the level again after a 12-year absence.

It means there will be a party atmosphere as the Blues sign off at PO4, but the stakes are high for the visitors as they need to win to secure their place in the division.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up for the lunchtime kick-off.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Hull City

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Hull City | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

A little hint from Mousinho ahead of the game points to another start for Killip.

2. GK Ben Killip

A little hint from Mousinho ahead of the game points to another start for Killip. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What a season it's been for Devlin, who looks certain to finish a big campaign at right-back.

3. RB Terry Devlin

What a season it's been for Devlin, who looks certain to finish a big campaign at right-back. Photo: Jason Brown

Can see it being shared duties with Regan Poole again for Shaughnessy, with the pair doing 45 minutes each.

4. CB Conor Shaughnessy

Can see it being shared duties with Regan Poole again for Shaughnessy, with the pair doing 45 minutes each. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

