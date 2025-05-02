Survival was secured by John Mousinho and his players with two games to spare, quite some achievement after stepping up to the level again after a 12-year absence.
It means there will be a party atmosphere as the Blues sign off at PO4, but the stakes are high for the visitors as they need to win to secure their place in the division.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up for the lunchtime kick-off.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
2. GK Ben Killip
A little hint from Mousinho ahead of the game points to another start for Killip. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. RB Terry Devlin
What a season it's been for Devlin, who looks certain to finish a big campaign at right-back. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Conor Shaughnessy
Can see it being shared duties with Regan Poole again for Shaughnessy, with the pair doing 45 minutes each. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
