It should be a occasion to savour at Fratton Park, as the Blues take on Daniel Farke’s powerful outfit who are looking a strong shout to make it to the Premier League.

It’s going to be a stern test for John Mousinho’s side who still have nine players sidelined going into the game, against opposition unbeaten in 17.

Here’s how we think Mousinho will go, as they aim to extend a 39-year unbeaten Fratton record in the league against the Yorkshire outfit.

Pompey predicted line-up

GK Schmid Starting this and every remaining game this season, fitness permitting.

RB Zak Swanson No reason the run of starts won't continue.