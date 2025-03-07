It should be a occasion to savour at Fratton Park, as the Blues take on Daniel Farke’s powerful outfit who are looking a strong shout to make it to the Premier League.
It’s going to be a stern test for John Mousinho’s side who still have nine players sidelined going into the game, against opposition unbeaten in 17.
Here’s how we think Mousinho will go, as they aim to extend a 39-year unbeaten Fratton record in the league against the Yorkshire outfit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.