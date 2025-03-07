Portsmouth v Leeds United: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with big calls to make against leaders

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 14:17 BST

Pompey welcome Championship leaders Leeds United to Fratton Park on Sunday.

It should be a occasion to savour at Fratton Park, as the Blues take on Daniel Farke’s powerful outfit who are looking a strong shout to make it to the Premier League.

It’s going to be a stern test for John Mousinho’s side who still have nine players sidelined going into the game, against opposition unbeaten in 17.

Here’s how we think Mousinho will go, as they aim to extend a 39-year unbeaten Fratton record in the league against the Yorkshire outfit.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Leeds United

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Leeds United | The News

Photo Sales
Starting this and every remaining game this season, fitness permitting.

2. GK Schmid

Starting this and every remaining game this season, fitness permitting. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
No reason the run of starts won't continue.

3. RB Zak Swanson

No reason the run of starts won't continue. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
A lot of responsibility will fall on Poole's shoulders defensively, at the start of a busy period.

4. CB Regan Poole

A lot of responsibility will fall on Poole's shoulders defensively, at the start of a busy period. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedPortsmouthFratton ParkJohn MousinhoBlues
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice