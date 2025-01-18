Portsmouth v Middlesbrough injury and team news 12 out and 3 doubts

Boro have had a couple of days more rest than Pompey as the hosts were in league action on Tuesday. A trip to Ewood Park saw Pompey suffer a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, which kept them in the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough exited the FA Cup last time out, losing to Blackburn. In their last league match they drew 1-1 with Cardiff City, which was enough to keep them in the top six prior to the next round of fixtures.

Pompey are unbeaten at home in their last five league matches, and have scored three or more goals during four of those victories. Middlesbrough have proven to be a tricky opponent though, and Pompey have won just once in their last 10 games against them, which came in September 2008 when they were both competing in the Premier League.

The hosts have a new injury worry to think about after Paddy Lane came off against Blackburn Rovers. He had to be helped off the pitch at half-time, and didn't emerge for the second period. John Mousinho said he left the stadium on crutches, and now they are waiting to see just how bad the damage is to his knee.

Striker Christian Saydee also suffered a whack against Blackburn and will be assesed. Rob Atkinson was brought off just after the hour mark, but that was because they are managing his minutes.

As for the visitors, Michael Carrick confirmed that Emmanuel Latte Lath would play, despite being subject of immense transfer speculation. Atlanta United are trying to sign him in a deal that could be worth up to £20m, but despite the two clubs being in discussion, the 26-year-old will feature. Pompey will be wary of the striker who has 10 goals and two assists in 26 matches this term.

Here’s the latest injury details from both camps ahead of an important Championship fixture for both sides.

