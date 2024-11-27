Portsmouth v Millwall: 5 outs and 4 doubts for important game at Fratton Park

By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Nov 2024
Pompey welcome Millwall to Fratton Park tonight – 18 days since their last run-out.

The international break, coupled with Saturday’s trip to Blackburn, means the Blues’ last game was the 3-1 win against Preston North End on November 9.

The extended period without a game, will have given John Mousinho a chance to get some of his walking wounded back.

But what’s the current injury situation ahead of the PO4 showdown for both clubs?

Here’s the latest.

Pompey take on Millwall tonight in the Championship.

Pompey take on Millwall tonight in the Championship.

The Pompey defender is out until the new year with a fresh calf issue separate to the one that hasn't seen him play since the visit of Luton back in August.

2. Conor Shaughnessy - Out

The Pompey defender is out until the new year with a fresh calf issue separate to the one that hasn't seen him play since the visit of Luton back in August.

A MCL injury has dogged the 22-year-old’s early days on the south coast, with a start in September against Sheffield United his sole appearance to date. Is on the mend, but yet to return to full training.

3. Jacob Farrell - Out

A MCL injury has dogged the 22-year-old's early days on the south coast, with a start in September against Sheffield United his sole appearance to date. Is on the mend, but yet to return to full training.

The extra days between games won't make any difference to the full-back's chances of playing. He remains out with a hamstring injury.

4. Jordan Williams - Out

The extra days between games won't make any difference to the full-back's chances of playing. He remains out with a hamstring injury.

