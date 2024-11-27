Following the international break and Saturday’s postponed clash at Blackburn, John Mousinho’s men will face Millwall at Fratton Park tonight (7.45pm).
Here’s how we think the Blues could line up for tonight’s clash...
1. Emil Riis Jakobsen of Preston North End competes for the ball with Marlon Pack
Emil Riis Jakobsen of Preston North End competes for the ball with Marlon Pack. Picture: Shaun Brooks/CameraSport Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Pompey's undisputed first-choice keeper at present and has done absolutely nothing negative to suggest that will change any time soon. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Terry Devlin
With Jordan Williams and Zak Swanson still injured, Pompey have turned to Terry Devlin at right-back - and he hasn't let them down. Fully deserves to keep his spot, even if his rivals were fit. Photo: Jason Brown
4. RCB Regan Poole
Regan Poole has himself admitted the international break came at the right time following 11 matches into his comeback after 11 months injured. Hopefully now refreshed and rejuvenated and regain the form and consistency we know he is capable of. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.