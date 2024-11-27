Portsmouth v Millwall: Neil Allen's predicted XI for Fratton Park clash

It has been 18 days since that morale-boosting victory against Preston – now Pompey are finally back in action again.

Following the international break and Saturday’s postponed clash at Blackburn, John Mousinho’s men will face Millwall at Fratton Park tonight (7.45pm).

Here’s how we think the Blues could line up for tonight’s clash...

Pompey's undisputed first-choice keeper at present and has done absolutely nothing negative to suggest that will change any time soon.

With Jordan Williams and Zak Swanson still injured, Pompey have turned to Terry Devlin at right-back - and he hasn't let them down. Fully deserves to keep his spot, even if his rivals were fit.

Regan Poole has himself admitted the international break came at the right time following 11 matches into his comeback after 11 months injured. Hopefully now refreshed and rejuvenated and regain the form and consistency we know he is capable of.

