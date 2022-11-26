Portsmouth v MK Dons: what's been said, team news, predicted XIs, referee, match odds, key stats and form guides
Pompey welcome League One rivals MK Dons to Fratton Park today in the second round of the FA Cup.
Here’s all the stats and big-match details ahead of the game (3pm).
What’s been said
Danny Cowley
‘It's great to be coming back to Fratton Park in the FA Cup - the greatest cup competition in the world.
'It's a game we're looking forward to and they're probably the two hardest draws really - Ipswich Town away in the Papa John's Trophy (on Tuesday) and then MK Dons at home.
'Two big games, and having got through in one, the aim is to get through the next one and into the third round proper.
'We'll attack it. The boys who came in on Tuesday night put their hand up, which is good, it's what you want - more competition for places - so for us, we'll try to play the best team that we can with the players we have available and try to find a way of beating a really good MK Dons team.'
Liam Manning
‘The team that I pick for Saturday will be the strongest side I think will win the game. I think that is the important bit.
‘We made changes the other night (against Newport County in the Papa John’s Trophy) but I still went into it picking a team that was more than capable of winning the game and I think that doesn’t change this weekend.
'We go into it with the same level of preparation, the same level of detail, and, for me, the same application of picking a team that can go there, compete and win the game.
'That won’t change. We’ll be going there with a strong side to win.’
Pompey team news
Danny Cowley is waiting to hear whether he can include loanees Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale in his plans for MK Dons.
Both were denied permission to play at Hereford in the first round by their parent clubs – Spurs and Blackpool respectively.
Now the wait is on to see if they are granted the opportunity to feature against Liam Manning’s side, with discussions ongoing.
If permission is denied, that will likely see Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett start up top and on the right wing.
Marlon Pack is available after being rested for Tuesday’s trip to Ipswich in the Papa John’s Trophy.
However, Tom Lowery and Michael Jacobs both remain absent, despite stepping up their recoveries from hamstring injuries.
Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Reeco Hackett, Jay Mingi, Marlon Pack, Josh Koroma, Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott.
MK Dons team news
Liam Manning welcomed back Daniel Harvie in midweek after the Scot picked up his fifth booking of the season against Derby and he could keep his place in the team.
Louie Barry will also be available after the 19-year-old, who is on loan from Aston Villa, suffered a head injury against the Rams.
Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa are back in contention after lengthy injury spells.
Predicted XI: Jamie Cumming, Dean Lewington, Zak Jules, Warren O'Hora, Tennai Watson, Henry Lawrence, Josh McEachran, Bradley Johnson, Conor Grant, Louie Barry, Mo Eisa.
Match officials
Referee: Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Key Stats (all competitions)
Pompey
Record this season: P24 W11 D10 L3
League position: 7th
Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (11)
Most Assists: Owen Dale (4)
Discipline: 34 yellows cards, 1 red card
MK Dons
Record this season: P26 W11 D2 L13
League position: 21st
Top goalscorer: Will Grigg (7)
Most Assists: Dawson Devoy, Conor Grant and Louie Barry (all on 2)
Discipline: 36 yellow cards, 1 red card
Form guide
Pompey
W 2-0 Ipswich (A) – Papa John’s Trophy
D 0-0 Derby (H) – League One
D 1-1 Morecambe (A) – League One
W 3-1 Hereford (A) – FA Cup
D 1-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) – Papa John’s Trophy
MK Dons
W 3-1 Newport County (H) – Papa John’s Trophy
L 3-1 Barnsley (A) – League One
L 3-1 Derby (H) – League One
W 2-0 Morecambe (H) – Carabao Cup
W 6-0 Taunton Town (H) – FA Cup
Saturday’s other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)
Accrington Stanley v Barnet, AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield, Barnsley v Crewe Alexandra, Cambridge United v Grimsby Town, Charlton Athletic v Stockport County, Dagenham & Redbridge v Gillingham, Forest Green Rovers v Alvechurch, Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town, King's Lynn Town v Stevenage (12.45pm), Oxford United v Exeter City, Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town, Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United, Walsall v Carlisle United, Wrexham v Farnborough (3.15pm).
Sunday
Bristol Rovers v Boreham Wood (2pm), Burton Albion v Chippenham Town (2pm), Ebbsfleet United v Fleetwood Town (12.30pm), Ipswich Town v Buxton (5pm), Newport County v Derby County (3.15pm).