Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All you need to know ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between the Potters and the U's.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Pompey v Oxford United?

Pompey and Oxford United get the action underway down on the South Coast on Saturday, October 5 with a kick-off time of 12.30 pm.

Can I get tickets?

As for any Oxford United fans, the U's were given an allocation of 2,171 tickets. They were priced at £28 for adults, £22 for a senior, £19 for a young person, as well as £11 for a junior, and £6 for a child. No away supporter will be available to buy on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available to buy on Pompey's official ticketing website. There is availability in the North and South Stand's.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. The game is being shown at 12.30 pm because it has been chosen for broadcast coverage. The Lancashire Derby between Burnley and Preston North End is the leading game, which is on their Main Event and Football channels, but you can watch it on your Sky box by pressing the red button on your remote.

If you’re out and about, you can watch the game on your mobile phone, by downloading the Sky Sports app, logging in, going on the ‘Watch’ tab and finding the game. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports day Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Who is the referee?

Lewis Smith has been appointed the referee and he will be supported by assistants Mark Dwyer and Bhupinder Singh Gill with Charles Breakspear is the fourth official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is his first Pompey game of the season, and he's 10 games across the Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two. He's brandished 39 yellow cards and two red cards this season, and on Tuesday dismissed Lincoln City’s Adam Jackson. Last season, Smith was in charge of Pompey's 3-2 win against Barnsley at Oakwell in September in which he carded Joe Rafferty and Tykes manager Neil Collins.

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.