The latest team news from both the Pompey and Preston North End camps prior to kick-off.

Pompey remain on the search for their first home win of the EFL Championship season as they host Preston North End at Fratton Park.

Both side’s were in action in midweek with John Mousinho’s men suffering a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Tuesday night. PNE played a day later and played to a goalless draw with Sunderland.

Pompey are six points adrift of safety and even a win this weekend would only take them above QPR. As for North End, they're outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, with six teams on 15 points. A win could take the visitors as high as 15th depending on other results.

In his pre-match press conference, John Mousinho said: ‘’Every game we approach, we approach it as a must-win’ and with the two sides battling at the bottom of the division, a victory for either side would mean a lot, whilst a defeat would mean bad news for the losers.

The international break is just around the corner and that will offer some respite for those players who are nursing some knocks and niggles. It's a period of time for those currently sidelined with any injuries to do some work on the training ground, get their injuries assessed in the medical room, and then come back when they're fit and ready.

Below is the latest team news from both Pompey and Preston North End ahead of the match. It includes quotes from both Mousinho and North End boss Paul Heckingbottom, as they provide the full picture on the injury situation at both club’s.

Picked up a hamstring injury in midweek against Plymouth Argyle. John Mousinho said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that they'd know more after, and so it's a case of wait and see with Williams.

1. Jordan Williams - doubt

Picked up a hamstring injury in midweek against Plymouth Argyle. John Mousinho said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that they'd know more after, and so it's a case of wait and see with Williams.

Dealing with a heel injury that has kept him out the last five games.

2. Zak Swanson - out

Dealing with a heel injury that has kept him out the last five games.

"It's his heel, it's plantar fasciitis," said John Mousinho. ‘It's one of those that takes a bit of rest, and takes a bit of getting the inflammation down. "It's very difficult to walk, let alone jog and run. It's something that's not a contact injury or a muscular injury, so it's something we just have to deal with."

3. Zak Swanson - out (continued)

"It's his heel, it's plantar fasciitis," said John Mousinho. 'It's one of those that takes a bit of rest, and takes a bit of getting the inflammation down. "It's very difficult to walk, let alone jog and run. It's something that's not a contact injury or a muscular injury, so it's something we just have to deal with."

Is recovering after undergoing heart surgery in August.

4. Colby Bishop - out

Is recovering after undergoing heart surgery in August.

