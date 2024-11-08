The gap is six points to safety, with the Lilywhites one of the six sides currently say on 15 points in the Championship.

There may have been two good performances at Hull and Plymouth, but it’s just one points from those outings.

John Mousinho’s men simply have to start winning games to ensure they are not cut further adrift in the table this term.

That means there’s big decisions for the Pompey boss to make - and this is how we think he’ll go at Fratton.

1 . Pompey predicted line-up Pompey changes anticipated for Preston

2 . GK Nicolas Schmid Seems to be maintaining a ratio of at least one key intervention per game at present. Distribution a little below par on Tuesday, so will be looking to address that issue at Fratton.

3 . RB Terry Devlin Could have counted himself hard done by not to start at Plymouth after recent form, but with Jordan Williams injured looks certain to come back in as he appears to be evolving primarily into a right-back.