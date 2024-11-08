Portsmouth v Preston North End: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with two changes for pressure clash

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 13:05 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 13:09 BST

The pressure is on for Pompey as Preston North End arrive at Fratton Park.

The gap is six points to safety, with the Lilywhites one of the six sides currently say on 15 points in the Championship.

There may have been two good performances at Hull and Plymouth, but it’s just one points from those outings.

John Mousinho’s men simply have to start winning games to ensure they are not cut further adrift in the table this term.

That means there’s big decisions for the Pompey boss to make - and this is how we think he’ll go at Fratton.

Pompey changes anticipated for Preston

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey changes anticipated for Preston | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Seems to be maintaining a ratio of at least one key intervention per game at present. Distribution a little below par on Tuesday, so will be looking to address that issue at Fratton.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Seems to be maintaining a ratio of at least one key intervention per game at present. Distribution a little below par on Tuesday, so will be looking to address that issue at Fratton. | National World

Could have counted himself hard done by not to start at Plymouth after recent form, but with Jordan Williams injured looks certain to come back in as he appears to be evolving primarily into a right-back.

3. RB Terry Devlin

Could have counted himself hard done by not to start at Plymouth after recent form, but with Jordan Williams injured looks certain to come back in as he appears to be evolving primarily into a right-back. | National World

John Mousinho has backed the defender to surpass even his outstanding form last term, after recent form drop following injury return. No doubt he starts with no other right-sided central defensive options.

4. CB Regan Poole

John Mousinho has backed the defender to surpass even his outstanding form last term, after recent form drop following injury return. No doubt he starts with no other right-sided central defensive options. | The News

