Have your say

The kick-off time for Pompey’s League One home match against Rotherham has been brought forward.

The Fratton fixture on Saturday, August 24, will now get under way at 12.30pm.

This change has been made for safety, stewarding and staffing reasons, with Victorious Festival taking place in the city on the same day.

Pompey’s away trip to Sunderland on Saturday, August 17, was brought forward last week so it could be broadcast live on Sky.

The Stadium of Light match-up will also now kick-off at 12.30pm.

SEE ALSO: Pompey supporter groups criticise 'nightmare' Sunderland fixture change

Meanwhile, the Blues’ first-round Carabao Cup match against Birmingham at Fratton Park will be held on Tuesday, August 6 (7.45pm) for broadcast purposes.

Victorious Festival takes places on Southsea Common from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.

SEE ALSO: Pompey to stop season-ticket sales after incredible Fratton faithful response