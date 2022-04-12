Everything you need to know as Pompey return to Fratton Park tonight to face Rotherham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick off (7.45pm).

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Danny Cowley reveals there are no new injury concerns ahead of tonight’s match.

Joe Morrell and Michael Jacobs were both dropped from Saturday’s starting 11 after picking up knocks in the draw against Bolton.

Clark Robertson was also left out in the defeat to Cheltenham in a bid to keep his fitness levels up.

Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Reeco Hackett (knee) are the only pair who are confirmed to be sidelined tonight with their injuries keeping them out until the end of the season.

Shaun Williams returned to the starting line-up for the first time since January after fracturing his back but is expected to drop back to the bench following Saturday’s outing.

Predicted XI: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Mahlon Romeo, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Connor Ogilvie, Marcus Harness, Aiden O'Brien, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs, Tyler Walker.

Rotherham United team news

Rotherham boss Paul Warne could be out with a number of key members to his squad for their visit to Fratton Park tonight.

Key performers Ben Wiles (dead leg) and Richard Wood (illness) will face a late battle to prove their fitness for the game.

Midfielder Wiles picked up a dead leg during Saturday’s defeat to Charlton, while Captain Wood played in Saturday’s defeat to Charlton but is a concern for tonight’s game with a sickness bug, while Warne is more confident on midfielder Wiles, who sustained a dead leg in the loss.

The Millers will be without ‘keeper Josh Vickers for the remainder of the season after picking up a hand injury in training last week.

Striker Will Grigg is yet to return to the squad following a hamstring injury in February.

Predicted XI: Viktor Johansson, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Ramani Edmonds-Green, Dan Barlaser, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Ollie Rathbone, Josh Kayode, Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith. Subs: Josh Chapman, Joe Mattock, Mickel Miller, Hakeem Odoffin Shane Ferguson, Ben Wiles, Jordi Osei-Tutu.

What’s been said

Danny Cowley

‘They’re a good team and have been right at the top of the division all through the season.

‘They have been relentlessly consistent, have athleticism and a pace and a power about them.

‘Recruited a lot of their players when they were in the Championship and have just come of a Papa John’s Trophy win as well.

‘We understand the challenge in front of us and have been good at home and it’s about putting the wrongs of Saturday right.’

Matt Hamshaw (coach)

We have some unbelievable games to come. We've got to go to Sunderland, we've got Ipswich at home which is always a big game and we've got Portsmouth away.

"What more do you want? You're a professional footballer and you're going to be playing in good stadiums with good crowds with something to play for.

"As a player you want to be at the top end of the league and you want to be challenging.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 15/8

1-0 15/2, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Rotherham United: 6/4

1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 23/10

0-0 8/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

David Rock

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P43 W17 D12 L14

League Position: 11th (60 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (11)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (7)

Discipline: 74 yellow cards, 3 red card

Rotherham United

Record this season: P44 W26 D9 L9

League Position: 3rd (80 points)

Top goalscorer: Michael Smith (19)

Most Assists: Michael Smith, Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles (6)

Discipline: 69 yellow cards, 4 red card

Form guide

Pompey

L 1-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

D 1-1 Bolton (A) – League One

D 0-0 Wycombe (H) – League One

L 1-0 Plymouth (A) – League One

D 0-0 Ipswich (A) – League One

Rotherham United

L 1-0 Charlton (H) – League One

W 4-2 Sutton (N) – Papa John’s Trophy Final

L 3-0 Shrewsbury (H) – League One

W 2-1 Lincoln (H) – League One

D 0-0 Wycombe (A) – League One

Other fixtures (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)