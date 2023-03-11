Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 9 ruled out with 5 set to return
Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday head into today’s League One meeting at Fratton Park with a number of players set for a return to action.
Jay Mingi and Josh Oluwayemi are both poised to return for Pompey while the league leaders will have Reece James, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and David Stockdale available for selection again.
Portsmouth have a number of long-term injury concerns with Ronan Curtis, who is due to have surgery on his ACL in the next few days, Marlon Pack (knee), Zak Swanson (groin) and Jayden Reid (ACL) all set to miss Saturday’s league meeting.
Clark Robertson is also set to miss the game but will return to full training next week after picking up a groin problem in December.
Blues head coach John Mousinho confirmed: “We’ve also got Clark Robertson coming back into full training, who, from Monday onwards, should be available for full selection. Apart from that, everything is as was last week.”
The Owls will be without Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan as they aim to continue their fine run of form that has propelled them to the top of the league, level on points with second-placed Plymouth Argyle but with two games in hand.