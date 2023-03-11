Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 9 ruled out with 5 set to return

Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday head into today’s League One meeting at Fratton Park with a number of players set for a return to action.

Portsmouth have a number of long-term injury concerns with Ronan Curtis, who is due to have surgery on his ACL in the next few days, Marlon Pack (knee), Zak Swanson (groin) and Jayden Reid (ACL) all set to miss Saturday’s league meeting.

Clark Robertson is also set to miss the game but will return to full training next week after picking up a groin problem in December.

Blues head coach John Mousinho confirmed: “We’ve also got Clark Robertson coming back into full training, who, from Monday onwards, should be available for full selection. Apart from that, everything is as was last week.”