Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday: Six out and five doubts for hugely important Championship game at Fratton Park

By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST

Pompey’s luck with injuries this season has been well-documented.

So the fact that a second volume which catalogues their woes is being readied ahead of Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night shows there’s no sign of the situation getting better.

Indeed, heading into the Cardiff game on Tuesday night, six players were ruled out for the trip to Wales.

Now, with focus firmly on the Owls, there’s serious doubts about three other members of John Mousinho’s first-team ranks, after Paddy Lane, Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Williams all had to be withdrawn early during the 2-0 defeat to the Bluebirds.

That’s hardly ideal ahead of another big game for the Championship’s current bottom-placed side.

Here’s what we know about all the Blues’ injuries - plus those currently impacting the Wednesday ahead of Friday night’s kick-off.

The forward pulled up with an ankle injury early in the first half against Cardiff. Tried to run it off but had to be substituted. John Mousinho was unable to offer any guidance on the injury during his most recent press conference on Wednesday, but it's doubtful whether Lane will be fit enough to face Wednesday.

1. Paddy Lane - Doubt

The forward pulled up with an ankle injury early in the first half against Cardiff. Tried to run it off but had to be substituted. John Mousinho was unable to offer any guidance on the injury during his most recent press conference on Wednesday, but it's doubtful whether Lane will be fit enough to face Wednesday. | National World

Photo Sales
The keeper was substituted on the half-hour mark against Cardiff after suffering double vision. It's thought the Austrian picked up a blow to the head in his attempts to prevent Callum Robinson scoring Cardiff's second goal on Tuesday night. It's unclear whether the stopper suffered concussion as well. If he did, then he's definitely out of the game against the Owls as the Blues abide by concussion protocols.

2. Nicolas Schmid - doubt

The keeper was substituted on the half-hour mark against Cardiff after suffering double vision. It's thought the Austrian picked up a blow to the head in his attempts to prevent Callum Robinson scoring Cardiff's second goal on Tuesday night. It's unclear whether the stopper suffered concussion as well. If he did, then he's definitely out of the game against the Owls as the Blues abide by concussion protocols. | National World

Photo Sales
The defender failed to emerge for the second half at Cardiff after taking a blow to his hip in a challenge with David Turnball.

3. Jordan Williams - Doubt

The defender failed to emerge for the second half at Cardiff after taking a blow to his hip in a challenge with David Turnball. | National World

Photo Sales
The keeper hasn't featured since the 6-1 loss to Stoke. John Mousinho revealed on Saturday that the stopper tweaked the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and is unlikely to be available until the trip to Hull on November 2. He reaffirmed that on Wednesday, with Jordan Archer poised to make his first start for the Blues against Sheffield Wednesday.

4. Will Norris - Out

The keeper hasn't featured since the 6-1 loss to Stoke. John Mousinho revealed on Saturday that the stopper tweaked the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and is unlikely to be available until the trip to Hull on November 2. He reaffirmed that on Wednesday, with Jordan Archer poised to make his first start for the Blues against Sheffield Wednesday. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyJohn MousinhoChampionship
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice