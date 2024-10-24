2 . Nicolas Schmid - doubt

The keeper was substituted on the half-hour mark against Cardiff after suffering double vision. It's thought the Austrian picked up a blow to the head in his attempts to prevent Callum Robinson scoring Cardiff's second goal on Tuesday night. It's unclear whether the stopper suffered concussion as well. If he did, then he's definitely out of the game against the Owls as the Blues abide by concussion protocols. | National World