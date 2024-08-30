Portsmouth v Sunderland: Changes in predicted line-up as early pacesetters arrive at Fratton

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 30th Aug 2024
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST

Pompey return to Championship action against early Championship leaders Sunderland tomorrow.

And the Blues do so with their squad defined for the months ahead at the close of the transfer window.

There are players coming back from injury and ineligibility against the Black Cats, before the pause for the international break.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up at a sellout Fratton Park.

Pompey new boy Mark O'Mahony is pushing for minutes against Sunderland

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey new boy Mark O'Mahony is pushing for minutes against Sunderland

A new challenge from Nicolas Schmid for Pompey's No1 - the response to produce a couple of excellent displays.

2. GK Will Norris

A new challenge from Nicolas Schmid for Pompey's No1 - the response to produce a couple of excellent displays.

A return to right-back likely on the cards with Conor Shaughnessy missing last weekend at Boro through illness.

3. RB: Jordan Williams

A return to right-back likely on the cards with Conor Shaughnessy missing last weekend at Boro through illness.

The key defender's reassuring presence will be needed against lively Sunderland attacking options, following illness.

4. CB Conor Shaughnessy

The key defender's reassuring presence will be needed against lively Sunderland attacking options, following illness.

