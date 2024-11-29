Portsmouth v Swansea City: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with one key change

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 13:05 BST

Pompey are set to return to action tomorrow after their three-week Championship lay-off.

Swansea City provide the opposition, as John Mousinho’s men go in search of success in South Wales.

The Blues will be looking to pull themselves off the bottom of the table, after finding themselves there on Wednesday night following back-to-back postponements.

The team-sheet did go in before the Millwall power cut - but the reference point for the change in this line-up will be the last game played against Preston earlier this month.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Swansea

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Swansea | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The challenge is to continue a sturdy start to his Pompey career at the Swansea Stadium.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

The challenge is to continue a sturdy start to his Pompey career at the Swansea Stadium. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The first choice in the position, as Devlin looks to continue impressive form.

3. RB Terry Devlin

The first choice in the position, as Devlin looks to continue impressive form. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Hopefully the 21-day lay-off has benefitted the defender, after honestly admitting to recent struggles.

4. CB Regan Poole

Hopefully the 21-day lay-off has benefitted the defender, after honestly admitting to recent struggles. | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

