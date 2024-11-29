Portsmouth v Swansea City: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with one key change

Swansea City provide the opposition, as John Mousinho’s men go in search of success in South Wales.

The Blues will be looking to pull themselves off the bottom of the table, after finding themselves there on Wednesday night following back-to-back postponements.

The team-sheet did go in before the Millwall power cut - but the reference point for the change in this line-up will be the last game played against Preston earlier this month.

1 . Pompey predicted line-up Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Swansea

2 . GK Nicolas Schmid The challenge is to continue a sturdy start to his Pompey career at the Swansea Stadium.

3 . RB Terry Devlin The first choice in the position, as Devlin looks to continue impressive form.