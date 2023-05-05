News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth v Wycombe predicted line-up: Boss looks to the future on final day

The season comes to a close on Sunday as Pompey face Wycombe at Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 4th May 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:06 BST

It’s an underwhelming ‘battle for eighth’ in League One as the curtain comes down on the League One campaign.

The question is will John Mousinho experiment on the final day – and to what extent does he do so if that’s the case?

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as their head coach faces his former side.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up on the final day against Wycombe.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up on the final day against Wycombe. Photo: Jason Brown

Last loan look at the keeper, hopefully we'll be seeing him again.

2. GK Matt Macey

Last loan look at the keeper, hopefully we'll be seeing him again. Photo: Jason Brown

With Zak Swanson looking to next season, will be starting once again.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

With Zak Swanson looking to next season, will be starting once again. Photo: Jason Brown

John Mousinho has shown the defender he's wanted - hopefully he can now be part of Pompey's future.

4. CB: Di'Shon Bernard

John Mousinho has shown the defender he's wanted - hopefully he can now be part of Pompey's future. Photo: Jason Brown

