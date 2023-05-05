Portsmouth v Wycombe predicted line-up: Boss looks to the future on final day
The season comes to a close on Sunday as Pompey face Wycombe at Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
Published 4th May 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:06 BST
It’s an underwhelming ‘battle for eighth’ in League One as the curtain comes down on the League One campaign.
The question is will John Mousinho experiment on the final day – and to what extent does he do so if that’s the case?
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as their head coach faces his former side.
Page 1 of 5