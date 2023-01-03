Chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes are presently drawing up a shortlist following last night’s departure of Danny Cowley.

Richardson is an obvious – and realistic – candidate at this initial stage of identifying a replacement, yet others are also being considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old is highly regarded after leading Wigan to the League One title last season, yet is currently out of work.

Having taken over after the club came out of administration, that success in his first full campaign saw him honoured with the EFL League One Manager of the Season for 2021-22.

Richardson, of course, is highly familiar with Fratton Park, having previously served two years at Pompey as Paul Cook’s assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That stay culminated in claiming the League Two crown on a dramatic day against Cheltenham in May 2017.

Certainly Richardson understands the expectations of the Fratton faithful and, consequently, the pressure that brings, while previously had a home in Salisbury Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leam Richardson has emerged as an early contender for Pompey's managerial vacancy. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Primarily, though, it’s his impressive performance as a manager after stepping out of the shadow of Cook which appeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recently come out of administration, Wigan appointed him as permanent boss in April 2021 with three games remaining, with Richardson saving them from relegation to League Two.

That summer, with the club now owned by a consortium led by Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, the manager was left with just players – Callum Lang, Gavin Massey and Jamie Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson utilised that opportunity of a clean slate to add 15 players in the summer of 2021, including Pompey pair Tom Naylor and Jack Whatmough.

The rebuild would prove a huge success, with the Latics claiming the title having amassed 92 points to return to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in November, he was dismissed just weeks after signing a new three-year deal, following six defeats in seven matches.

In his absence, they have sunk to the foot of the Championship under ex-Arsenal defender Kolo Toure, with one point from his five games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson has been out of work approaching two months, yet is known to be keen for a return to football.

With Pompey not in league action until a trip to Bolton on January 14, they currently have breathing space to identify Cowley’s replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad