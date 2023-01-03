Portsmouth weigh up Fratton Park return for ex-League One title-winning boss as they draw up managerial wish list
Leam Richardson is an early contender to become Pompey’s new manager.
Chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes are presently drawing up a shortlist following last night’s departure of Danny Cowley.
Richardson is an obvious – and realistic – candidate at this initial stage of identifying a replacement, yet others are also being considered.
The 43-year-old is highly regarded after leading Wigan to the League One title last season, yet is currently out of work.
Having taken over after the club came out of administration, that success in his first full campaign saw him honoured with the EFL League One Manager of the Season for 2021-22.
Richardson, of course, is highly familiar with Fratton Park, having previously served two years at Pompey as Paul Cook’s assistant.
That stay culminated in claiming the League Two crown on a dramatic day against Cheltenham in May 2017.
Certainly Richardson understands the expectations of the Fratton faithful and, consequently, the pressure that brings, while previously had a home in Salisbury Green.
Primarily, though, it’s his impressive performance as a manager after stepping out of the shadow of Cook which appeals.
Having recently come out of administration, Wigan appointed him as permanent boss in April 2021 with three games remaining, with Richardson saving them from relegation to League Two.
That summer, with the club now owned by a consortium led by Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, the manager was left with just players – Callum Lang, Gavin Massey and Jamie Jones.
Richardson utilised that opportunity of a clean slate to add 15 players in the summer of 2021, including Pompey pair Tom Naylor and Jack Whatmough.
The rebuild would prove a huge success, with the Latics claiming the title having amassed 92 points to return to the Championship.
However, in November, he was dismissed just weeks after signing a new three-year deal, following six defeats in seven matches.
In his absence, they have sunk to the foot of the Championship under ex-Arsenal defender Kolo Toure, with one point from his five games in charge.
Richardson has been out of work approaching two months, yet is known to be keen for a return to football.
With Pompey not in league action until a trip to Bolton on January 14, they currently have breathing space to identify Cowley’s replacement.
It remains to be seen how significant a candidate Richardson in the developing managerial hunt as they draw up those they see as ideal appointments.