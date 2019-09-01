Have your say

Kenny Jackett is weighing up a deadline-day swoop for a midfielder.

The Pompey boss revealed he could bolster his engine-room options before the transfer window shuts at 5pm tomorrow.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett could bring in a midfielder before the transfer window closes. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Jackett has been mulling over whether to bring one fresh face to the Blues after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Blackpool.

No more than one will arrive, though, after already recruiting eight new players this summer – including the likes of John Marquis, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison.

If Pompey are to make a signing, it will be someone who operates the middle of the park.

Jackett currently has Andy Cannon, Ben Close, Ross McCrorie and Tom Naylor as his options.

Bryn Morris' return date from injury is still unknown, though, as he continued to be troubled by a prolonged groin problem.

And the former England youth international's setback could prompt the Blues manager to find cover.

Jackett said: ‘We'll see exactly where we are.

‘If anything happens (on deadline day) then I think that it will be minimal.

‘I think we have got quite a high number of attacking players here.

‘If I am looking for anything then it will be in midfield. With Morris injured, that might be one area.

‘But we will see. If anything does happen then it will be minimal.’

Pompey have had their radar on Herbie Kane this summer.

The highly-regarded Liverpool midfielder did not complete a loan move to the Championship before last month's cut-off point, with Hull and Charlton linked.

If the Champions League holders again want to get Kane out on loan this season – after spending last term at Doncaster – he will have to join a League One outfit.

Sunderland and Coventry have also shown interest.

However, as reported by The News, Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp plans to use the 20-year-old in the Reds’ Carabao Cup campaign.

Pompey have been open to offers for Morris, who's endured a torrid time since arriving from Shrewsbury in January.

He's been restricted to just eight appearances and has yet to feature this term as he continued to be plagued by his ongoing groin problem.

The former Middlesbrough man’s fitness means that it's highly unlikely a club will make a move for him.

On deadline day last summer, the Blues signed Joe Mason on loan from Wolves.