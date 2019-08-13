Pompey will consider letting Bryn Morris depart before the close of the transfer window.

But the midfielder first has to find his fitness as he continues to fight a troublesome groin injury.

The News understands the Blues would allow Morris to leave before the end of the month.

The 23-year-old has found it tough settling in area, amid a Fratton career which has been slowed by injury to date.

Kenny Jackett has made it clear he's working on a one in, one out basis as he weighs up making a final tweak to his squad options for the months ahead.

There’s still plenty of time to do business - and for Morris to return to fitness - with three weeks until the transfer window closes for League One and League Two sides.

Pompey's Bryn Morris. Picture: Joe Pepler

The cut-off point in 5pm on September 2 for deals to be completed before the January window opens in the new year.

It's been a tough stay at Pompey for Morris after he joined from Shrewsbury in January.

He signed a two-and-a-half year deal when brought in by Jackett following a loan stay with Wycombe, where he impressed making 21 appearances over the first half of last season.

Morris got eight Pompey outings under his belt last term, scoring his only goal in the 3-3 draw at Southend in February.

But a groin injury first surfaced in March, which the former England age-group captain felt when moving house.

And that has proved a frustrating, recurring problem for Morris as the club's medical staff work to get to the bottom of the issue.

Morris played in warm-up games against Irish side UCD and got 30 minutes under his belt when returning to England against Hawks.

The Hartlepool-born talent then came off against Bognor when feeling the issue, leading to his latest stay in the treatment room.

Morris was back in training and due to play in the final friendly game against Woking, but withdrew on the day of the game.

Now the friendly and outgoing character has to battle his way back to fitness and see what the future holds.