Only this time, he wasn’t showing his love for the Blues from afar via social media – as he has a habit of doing.

Instead, the popular former Fratton Park figure was demonstrating the passion he still has for Pompey by attending Saturday’s goalless draw against Lincoln.

He was spotted in the directors’ box for the Blues’ first PO4 fixture of their 2022-23 League One season, returning to the club for only the third time following his departure in 2010.

The 67-year-old seemed to enjoy his day back at his former stomping ground, despite the fact that Pompey failed to win on their own return to home turf.

However, the sight of former administrator Trevor Birch, who is now the EFL chief executive, might have brought back some bad memories, with Grant’s season in the managerial hot seat in 2009-10 coinciding with the Blues becoming the first Premier League to enter administration.

Back then Andrew Andronikou was the man placed in charge of Pompey’s finances, with Birch’s presence needed during a second financial crisis at Fratton Park soon afterwards.

Despite those off-field problems and the Blues’ relegation from the top flight, Grant still guided Pompey to the 2010 FA Cup final – seeing off fierce rivals Southampton and Harry Redknapp’s Spurs along the way, before losing 1-0 to Chelsea at Wembley in his final game in charge.

Former Pompey boss Avram Grant was in the directors' box for the Blues' goalless draw against Lincoln on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown

That run and his passion for the job – as demonstrated when he confronted referee Kevin Friend on the pitch at half-time during a draw against Sunderland – made him a firm favourite among the Fratton faithful.

That bond was broken when West Ham came calling in the summer of 2010, with Pompey in trouble off the pitch and Championship football looming.

But there’s no doubt there were plenty of fans delighted to see the Israeli back and showing his love for the club once more.

Currently out of work, Grant’s last job in football was at Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC, where he acted as technical director.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch chats with Pompey's chief operating officer, Tony Brown. Picture: Jason Brown