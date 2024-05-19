Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The striker-cum-defender scored 18 goals in 96 appearances for the Blues

Pompey’s Wembley hero faces an uncertain future after being told he is surplus to requirements.

And another ex-Blues man has been handed a free transfer as Gillingham seek to overhaul their squad following a disappointing season.

Oli Hawkins is assured of a place in Fratton folklore after netting the penalty which won the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland in March 2019.

Ex-Pompey striker Oli Hawkins has been made available for transfer by Gillingham. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, he has been made available for a move by League Two Gills, where Kenny Jackett is serving as director of football.

The striker-cum-defender has been put up for sale along with George Lapslie, Ashley Nadesan and Scott Malone, with another eight players made free agents.

They include former Pompey midfielder Shaun Williams, now aged 37, who made 64 appearances at Priestfield following his July 2022 arrival and was club captain.

The Irishman had previously spent a year at Fratton Park, sustaining a serious back injury in the process, after being recruited by Danny Cowley on a free from Millwall.

Williams made 35 appearances as Pompey finished 10th in 2021-22, but wasn’t retained at the second’s end.

In the case of Hawkins, he returned to action for Gillingham in December following a serious heel injury, which left him fearing for his career.

He subsequently scored four goals in 25 appearances as they finished 12th, costing Stephen Clemence his job, with Mark Bonner taking over earlier this month.

The ex-Cambridge United boss has decided Hawkins doesn’t fit into his plans and they are now seeking takers for the towering striker.

Jackett was Pompey boss when he recruited him from Dagenham & Redbridge in August 2017 on a busy deadline day which also consisted of Damien McCrory, Matty Kennedy and Stuart O’Keefe.

Over the next three seasons, Hawkins scored 18 goals in 96 appearances, although there were occasions when he featured in the centre of the Blues’ defence.

Undoubtedly his finest moment was securing a 5-4 penalty shoot-out success at Wembley against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Lee Cattermole had earlier missed a spot kick for the Black Cats, when Craig MacGillivray saved, leaving Hawkins to register the decisive moment.