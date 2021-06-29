Portsmouth, Wigan and Salford showing interest in Coventry attacking midfielder - reports
Pompey have been linked with a move for Coventry's Jamie Allen.
The Coventry Telegraph reports that the Blues have made enquiries about the attacking midfielder's availability.
League One rivals Wigan, along with League Two money-spinners Salford have also been credited with interest.
Allen has a year left on his Sky Blues deal, having arrived from Burton for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019.
The ex-Rochdale man helped Mark Robins' side to the League One title in his first season, scoring eight goals in 50 appearances.
However, Allen found opportunities more difficult after the Sky Blues were promoted to the Championship.
He played just 23 outings last campaign, scoring once, as Coventry finished 16th in the table.
Reports suggest the Sky Blues will listen to offers for the 26-year-old.
But the fact he supposedly wants a move closer to his Greater Manchester home may go against Pompey.
Danny Cowley's already brought in three players who featured in the second tier last season in Clark Robinson (Rotherham), Shaun Williams (Millwall) and Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton).