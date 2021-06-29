The Coventry Telegraph reports that the Blues have made enquiries about the attacking midfielder's availability.

League One rivals Wigan, along with League Two money-spinners Salford have also been credited with interest.

Allen has a year left on his Sky Blues deal, having arrived from Burton for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019.

Jamie Allen has been linked with Pompey. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The ex-Rochdale man helped Mark Robins' side to the League One title in his first season, scoring eight goals in 50 appearances.

However, Allen found opportunities more difficult after the Sky Blues were promoted to the Championship.

He played just 23 outings last campaign, scoring once, as Coventry finished 16th in the table.

Reports suggest the Sky Blues will listen to offers for the 26-year-old.

But the fact he supposedly wants a move closer to his Greater Manchester home may go against Pompey.