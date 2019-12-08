Leon Maloney believes he reaped the rewards of his short stint in Holland.

The fledgling winger spent three days training with Voldendam in August.

There was a possibility of Maloney joining the Dutch second-tier side on a deadline-day loan switch but a move failed to materialise.

Nevertheless, the Isle of Wight-born ace has made four appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side in the EFL Trophy this season, scoring his maiden goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 second-round win over Northampton.

He’s also been an unused substitute on four occasions, including the south-coast derby defeat to Southampton in September.

And Maloney explained how going Dutch helped his progress.

He said: ‘It was a different style of football over there but was really good to be out there.

‘I enjoyed it a lot even though I was only over there for three days and it was a confidence boost for me.

‘It was a lot more about passing and the press was quicker when you lose the ball.

‘Football is football at the end of the day, though, and if you’re good enough then you’re good enough.

‘I came back here and now I just want to do my best and see where it takes me.

‘There wasn’t a lot of time left in the window to go there on loan, so maybe the cost benefit of it wasn’t worth it and wouldn’t get the deal over the line in time.

‘I’ve stayed here but I feel like I’m really well. Hopefully more games come thick and fast.’