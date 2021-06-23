Michael Jacobs is in talks with Ipswich over a move to Pompey's League One rivals. Picture: Joe Pepler

The News understands Pompey have given the winger permission to discuss terms with Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook, who seeks a reunion.

Jacobs was a pivotal player under Cook during Wigan’s League One title win in 2017-18.

He also helped re-establish the Latics in the Championship, before both manager and player departed the DW Stadium in the summer of 2020.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the former Pompey boss has moved to take the 29-year-old to Ipswich – and the Blues have not opposed the approach.

It is believed Pompey have concerns over Jacobs’ ongoing availability in the face of persistent injuries.

In addition, he is competing with Ronan Curtis and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild for a place on the left-wing, signifying an area well-stocked for the club.

While there is an argument his wages could be utilised elsewhere in strengthening a small squad for the 2021-22 campaign.

Danny Cowley has previously made no secret of his high regard of Jacobs’ talents, while Pompey possess an outstanding win ratio when the former Wolves man features.

Crucially, however, he racked up just 22 appearances in his maiden Fratton Park season, of which just 13 were starts.

Jacobs missed the final eight matches of last term after sustaining medial knee ligament damage at Wigan in April.

That represented one of three lengthy spells on the sidelines after joining on a free transfer in September 2020 following his Wigan release.

Jacobs was absent for 12 matches after tearing knee ligaments at Sunderland in October 2020.

While a hamstring problem sustained against Plymouth in February ruled him out for seven games.

Overall, he missed 27 Pompey fixtures through injury – a worrying statistic.

Nonetheless, the attacker has proven a class act on the occasions he has featured for the Blues amid those unfortunate injury set-backs.

He netted in wins at Gillingham and Charlton, while Pompey have won 10 of 12 league matches he has started.

Tellingly, however, he has never started more than three successive fixtures since arriving at Fratton Park.

Jacobs is contracted with Pompey until the summer of 2022, with the club also possessing a 12-month option.

It remains to be seen whether Ipswich are willing to pay for the services of the former Derby man – or a mutually-agreed release can be negotiated.

Failure to reach agreement may not necessarily mean Jacobs’ Fratton Park career is over, however.

A popular figure around the changing room, he provides a stable presence on and off the pitch, in addition to his attacking ability.

Cowley’s men return to training on Monday ahead of the new campaign, although Jacobs is not yet ready to participate following knee surgery in April.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.