Portsmouth winger mourns former team-mate after death of long-serving Sheffield United man
Football is today coming to terms with the loss of the former long-serving Sheffield United defender, who was found dead in the swimming pool of his house in Athens at the age of 31.
Police efforts to revive Baldock at the scene failed, with emergency units later confirming his death.
Baldock spent seven years with the Blades, before agreeing a summer switch to Panathinaikos after 219 appearances at Bramall Lane.
He previously turned out for the likes of Oxford United and Northampton on loan when starting his career with MK Dons, where he played with Murphy in the 2015-16 season.
Baldock was also a team-mate of a number of former Pompey players in his career, including the likes of Danny Rose, Enda Stevens and Carl Baker.
Blues skipper Marlon Pack has also today added his tribute on social media.
Baldock’s family released a statement confirming the death of the 12-cap Greece international.
It said: ‘We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss.’
Panathinaikos also expressed their sorrow at Baldock’s death. They said in a statement: ‘We are shocked, we are shocked by the loss of our George. The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock.’
The Greek national football team added their condolences to his family, with Baldock first representing the country in 2022.
They said: ‘With profound sadness and sorrow, the national team and the Greek Football Federation bid farewell to George Baldock.
‘There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.’
