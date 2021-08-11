Portsmouth winger's promise to supporters after coming in from the cold against Millwall

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild scores against Millwall

And the winger spoke of his determination to repay Danny Cowley’s faith in him, following his eye-catching display in the 2-1 Carabao Cup loss at Millwall.

Hackett-Fairchild bagged an explosive maiden Blues strike on his first start in 20 months at The Den, and nearly took the game to extra-time late on.

His performance offered the 2,000 travelling Pompey fans a tantalising glimpse of the 23-year-old’s talent.

Now Hackett-Fairchild wants to fulfil his potential after stepping up from non-league Bromley at the start of 2020.

He said: ‘I’ve watched a lot of football and I know what the fans like.

‘I just want to make it happen now.

‘I like to say I’m a direct player and people are normally excited when they see players who are direct.

‘I enjoy direct players, so it’s putting that with hard work and making it happen.

‘It’s a fresh start - the gaffer was clear about that.

‘He’s given me a platform and I intend to act on that.

‘Just because I scored in this game doesn’t mean I’ve done what I need to do. There’s still a lot for me to do.

‘There’s a lot of hard work ahead and I still have to earn my shirt every week.

‘The gaffer has offered me a fresh start and I’m thinking about the here and now.

‘Ultimately, I have to work to hard and show what I can do really.’

Hackett-Fairchild’s performance earned fulsome praise from Danny Cowley’s who felt his showing offered Championship quality.

The Londoner knows the challenge for him moving forward is to find a level of consistency in the final year of his existing contract.

He added: ‘It’s lovely to hear the gaffer say nice things.

‘But nothing is concrete and nothing is ever a given.

‘I just had to work hard and that’s what I try to do - and continue doing.

‘I’ve set a standard for myself and it’s up to me continue doing it.

‘We’ve done well in pre-season, shown the level we’re at and there’s a lot to be positive about.