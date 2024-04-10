Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho believes Lee Evans could have a Fratton future beyond the summer as he lauded his influence on Pompey’s promotion bid.

The Blues boss feels the midfielder’s surprise January arrival has been a move which has worked perfectly to date, as the experienced campaigner brings his nous to his new side’s Championship charge.

Evans made his comeback after six months out at Wycombe at the end of last month, following up that substitute outing at Adams Park with a start in the top-of-the-table showdown with Derby County and a cameo appearance against Shrewsbury.

The 29-year-old signed a short-term contract at the start of March, after undergoing knee surgery in October, but Mousinho explained there is definitely leeway to make it a more permanent stay for the former Ipswich, Wolves and Sheffield United man.

Mousinho said: ‘Absolutely, we’re open-minded.

‘That was part of the conversation in January, to see how things go and then look at where we are off the back of that.

‘Lee’s obviously on a free transfer in the summer, so that will be something we review off the back end of the season.

‘I think, to be honest, and I don’t want to speak for Lee, but it felt pretty good both ways for Portsmouth to bring in a player of Lee’s stature who’d been promoted out of this league last year.

‘Then for Lee to be able to sign on a free for a club like Portsmouth, who are in the mix to go up, it just worked brilliantly well for both parties.

‘So that was the most important thing, to get Lee back involved in football and you can tell he’s got a massive enthusiasm for the game - and it’s brilliant having him around.’

Mousinho is hopeful Pompey’s patient approach with Evans will continue to reap dividends over the final four games of the season, with the promotion stakes high.

The Blues head coach reckons having a player with a clear understanding of his requirements on and off the pitch has been a useful asset.

Mousinho added: ‘We spoke to Lee on the Saturday and he said it was pretty much six months to the day (Wycombe), since he picked up his injury.

‘So it’s a long time out and not just that, but a long time not training with the first team. He hadn’t been involved with Ipswich’s first team. So coming back we were deliberately slow with him, in the way we reintegrated him into the fold.

‘To be honest, our plan with Lee all along was if he could affect a single game between now and the end of the season, he was well worth bringing in.

‘It turns out if we hadn’t played Lee for a minute he would have really positively affected the squad, because he’s such a good character and experienced head to have around the place.

‘Thankfully, we’ve been able to call upon him and he’s done a magnificent job. So we’re just really pleased he’s got himself back on the pitch - and he’s made a really positive impact.

‘He’s a calm, experienced head and he knows that position really well. It’s not something he has to adjust to, not just the position but the way we play and what we expect of our two sixes.