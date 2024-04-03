Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owen Moxon savoured the moment he's been waiting for after his wonder strike against Derby County.

The midfielder admitted he's been dreaming of scoring in front of of the Fratton End, after lighting up the top-of-the-table showdown at Fratton Park.

Moxon took John Mousinho’s side a step closer to the Championship, as his 25-yard blast ensured a 2-2 draw with the promotion rivals.

The result keeps Pompey five points ahead of the second-placed Rams, with five games now remaining of the campaign.

It crucially sees a healthy nine-point gap to Bolton in third place, with the Blues now requiring seven points to guarantee a place in Championship next season.

The bullet strike from Moxon was his maiden Pompey goal on his 11th appearance since signing from Carlisle in January - with his new team unbeaten in that time.

And delivering such an impressive hit on the big stage in front of the Fratton End made it even more special for the 26-year-old.

Moxon said: ‘It felt amazing to get my first goal and to get it at the Fratton End, too. That’s something I’ve been wanting to do since I signed.

‘It was a big goal too, so I was delighted to come on and help the team - but disappointed not to win.

‘I was just trying to find areas where I could affect the game, because they were just sitting in with the block. It can be quite hard to do that, but we worked the ball, were patient and Raggs found me through the lines.

‘As soon as I took my touch away from my man I wanted to get my shot off - and the way it went it was good. It was a good strike and great to celebrate with the fans.

‘Since I’ve came in we’ve not lost, so it’s another game unbeaten.

‘We just need to keep winning and picking up points. There’s five games in and it’s one step closer to the goal.’

Moxon found himself out of the first XI against Derby, after starting the previous three games for Pompey, with new boy Lee Evans preferred.

The all-action operator has taken some time to adjust to his new surroundings after linking up with Mousinho’s side, with his form naturally fluctuating to date.

Now Moxon wants to use his landmark goal as the platform to go on to a big finale this season.

He added: ‘I definitely want that (to kickstart his Pompey career).

‘I’ve come in and the gaffer’s given me some time to understand the way we play, because the position is crucial to the team. There’s more tactics than I was used to.