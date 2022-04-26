Portsmouth Women have too much for city rivals Moneyfields Women as they pick up second piece of season silverware

Pompey Women saw off city rivals Moneyfields Women to be crowned PDFA Cup champions Picture: Neil Marshall

Along with Albuery's treble, strike partner Cherelle Khassal netted in the second-half to see the Blues to a 4-0 final victory over Moneys at Baffins Milton Rovers FC's PMC Stadium.

The victory ensured Jay Sadler's Pompey picked up a second trophy this season, following on from the Women's Hampshire Senior Cup trophy they lifted with victory over AFC Bournemouth Women last month.

Moneys were architects of their own downfall as they fell behind after seven minutes. Megan McGreage's wayward back-pass was intercepted by quick-thinking forward Albuery, who beat goalkeeper Lauren Sayler to the ball and slotted into an empty net.

Pompey survived a scare of their own on 14 minutes when stopper Hannah Haughton was out quickly to smother Emma Pinner's close-range effort.

From the resulting corner, Haughton was again called into action, tipping Kim Whitcomb's whipped delivery onto the crossbar.

At the other end, Sayler saved brilliantly from Jazz Younger's close-range shot after she had taken the ball down from Danielle Rowe's free-kick on 22 minutes.

But the Blues' second arrived eight minutes before the break with Albeury heading home Rowe's corner. Pompey Women took control after the restart, as Khassal kept her composure having been sent in the clear to make it 3-0 on 63 minutes.

Shannon Albuery hit a hat-trick and was player of the match in Pompey Women's PDFA Cup final triumph Picture: Neil Marshall

Albuery was on hand to capitalise on another careless Moneyfields error to complete her hat-trick on 68 minutes and round off the scoring. This time Kayleigh Tonks' misplaced back-pass was picked up by the Blues' goal-getter, keeping her composure to fire past Sayler as Pompey Women were crowned PDFA Cup winners with a comfortable victory in the end.

Pompey Women's Evie Gane keeps cool under pressure from Emma Pinner Picture: Neil Marshall