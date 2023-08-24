Portsmouth are now preparing for a League One clash with Stevenage as they look to continue their bright start to the campaign.

John Mousinho’s men picked up a penalty-shootout win in the Papa John’s Trophy during the week to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Pompey drew last time out in League One, but they remain within a point of leaders Cambridge United in the ultra-premature table. Stevenage are up next, but in the meantime, the news cycle continues to wind ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.

Hume latest

Portsmouth are still working to offload Denver Hume ahead of the end of the window.

The 27-year-old is not part of Mousinho’s plans going forward, and the club are keen to offload him from the wage bill. Hume has been at the club since his £200,000 arrival back in 2022.

He has reportedly attracted interest from Swindon Town and Wrexham during this window, but nothing has materialised just yet. Still, Portsmouth will look to find Hume a new club before the window closes on September 1.

Colwill interest

Cardiff City star Rubin Colwill is reportedly being eyed by three League One clubs.

Colwill has always been seen as a player with big promise at Cardiff, but he has struggled to nail down a starting spot under a number of managers over the last 18 months or so. Now in the final year of his contract, Football Insider claim Charlton, Bolton and Reading are all interested in a deal, though the latter will likely struggle to meet financial terms.