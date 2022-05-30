The left-back has put his disastrous 2021-22 injury-hit campaign behind him and is fully fit going into pre-season.

The 19-year-old is expected to fight for a first-team place in the campaign ahead, yet a loan away from Fratton Park to boost his development is still a strong possibility.

Certainly if he’s unable to achieve the feat for the Blues, he may have to do so elsewhere, with Connor Ogilvie and Denver Hume ahead in the pecking order.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent told The News: ‘I think my future will depend on pre-season. There is a very clear understanding that whether it's at Pompey next season or potentially on loan, the aim is to get 40 games or starts and build my senior profile.

‘It all depends on pre-season. You never know when injuries will arise and we had a really small squad last year, so it will depend on the first few weeks of the summer.’

Last season, two of Danny Cowley’s youth contingent enjoyed strong loans in the National League, as they gained valuable senior experience.

Haji Mnoga impressed at Weymouth – while Jay Mingi’s form for Maidenhead saw him attract suitors in the division, before making his Blues bow in March

Liam Vincent could be loaned out this summer. Picture: Malcolm Bryce

And after watching the duo flourish in non-league, a temporary spell away from Pompey is something Vincent is open to.

He added: ‘I think a loan would be great for me, as well. If you can get that first half of the season where you’re playing week-in week-out (it’s great).

‘Haji did it really well during the second half of the season as well at Weymouth and I think it’s a great way to build up your CV in football.

‘It gives Haji a great opportunity going into next season and it’s the same with Jay.