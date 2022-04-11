The Blues Academy graduate has claimed the award following an impressive spell for the National League club since his January arrival.

He has started and played the entirety of every match he’s been available for, establishing himself as one of the first names on David Oldfield’s team sheet.

In total, Mnoga has made 14 appearances for the Terras, representing a rare shining light in a season which looks likely to end in relegation.

The 19-year-old’s Dorset tenure has also provided a personal triumph for the versatile teenager, following his disappointing Bromley spell during the first half of the campaign.

Boss Andy Woodman won the race for the starlet’s loan signature in the summer, with the view of enhancing the club’s promotion bid.

However, his move swiftly turned into a nightmare, failing to complete a full-90 minutes for the Ravens.

His final appearance was being dismissed for a reckless tackle in Bromley’s 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Rotherham in November, before being sent back to Fratton Park a month earlier than scheduled.

Pompey defender Haji Mnoga has been crowned Weymouth’s Player of the Month for March. Picture: Jason Brown

The Weymouth accolade caps a sensational March for Mnoga, who also received a maiden international call-up for Tanzania.

The youngster from Somers Town subsequently started in the 3-1 win over Central African Republic and also turned out in a 1-1 draw with Sudan.

For Pompey, Mnoga’s progress is welcome news after coming under fire from sections of the Fratton faithful over the Academy.

Alfie Stanley’s exclusively revealed to The News, he was ‘forced out’ of his boyhood club, which led to former Pompey youth-team striker Harvey Bradbury slamming the Blues on Twitter, alongside supporters online.