Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A promising goalkeeper released by Pompey has found himself a new club - Aston Villa.

Ex-Blues under-16 player Jack Allan suffered heartbreak at Christmas when he was informed he wouldn’t be offered scholarship terms at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead Pompey’s Academy opted for goalkeeping rival Oscar Glover to progress into next year's under-18s.

Former Pompey Under-16 goalkeeper Jack Allan has signed for Aston Villa. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

As a consequence, Allan looked elsewhere to progress his football career, earning a trial at Villa - and the Premier League club snapped him up after three weeks.

Last week, the youngster signed a three-year contract, consisting of a two-year scholarship and then first-year professional terms.

He then linked up with Villa’s under-17s for a tournament in Egypt to kick off his new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, Pompey’s youth goalkeeping department has been spearheaded by the highly-promising Toby Steward.

The 19-year-old has long been part of the first-team set-up, despite yet to make his debut, having been fast tracked from the youth set-up.

The Blues also have high hopes for Oscar Glover, who earned the nod ahead of Allan to become a scholar from July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeper started against Folland Sports in the Hampshire Senior Cup in November, in a side consisting of first and second-year scholars.

However, with the match heading into a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw, he was replaced by Smith - a year his senior - for penalties against the Wessex League Division One side.