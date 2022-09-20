The 20-year-old has suffered a frustrating start to his season-long loan with the League Two side, totalling just 55 minutes of first-team action so far.

That has prompted him to reject the chance to join up with Tanzania under-23s to focus on impressing for the struggling Gills.

Mnoga made his full international debut in March while on loan at non-league Weymouth and has since totalled three caps for Kim Poulsen’s side.

Now he has been named in the Taifa Stars’ under-23 squad for two forthcoming Africa Under-23 Cup Of Nations Qualifiers.

They are scheduled to play their South Sudan under-23 counterparts on September 23 and September 26, in home and away fixtures.

That would rule Mnoga out of Gillingham’s trip to Hartlepool (September 24), in addition to taking him away from club training sessions.

Neil Harris’ side are presently third from bottom of League Two and without a win in all competitions for nine matches.

Haji Mnoga has turned down an international call-up with Tanzania to remain with Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet the Pompey youngster is keen to stay and help their cause, rather than declaring himself unavailable through international commitments.

The display of dedication from Mnoga is sure to be well received by the Gills, who rate the defender highly, irrespective of the tricky start to his time at the Priestfield Stadium.

He was sent off 10 minutes into his debut against Swindon earlier this month following two bookable offences.

The Blues’ Academy graduate then served a one-match ban before returning to the starting XI for Saturday’s encounter against Mansfield.

Mnoga had started on the right of a back three, but, with the Gills 2-0 down, he made way for Plymouth loanee Ryan Law.

Gillingham couldn’t overhaul that deficit, with the match finishing 2-0 to leave them one place above the relegation zone with six points from nine games.

Pompey see Mnoga’s time with the League Two club as the latest stage in his encouraging development, having impressed at Weymouth in the second half of last season.

