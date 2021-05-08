Adam May has helped Cambridge to League Two promotion. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The U's secured their spot in League One for the 2021-22 season with a 3-0 win over Grimsby Town on the final day of the season.

May was released from Fratton Park last summer having struggled for regular action after coming through the academy.

He joined Cambridge on a free transfer and scored three times in 46 appearances to help Mark Bonner's side go up.

Cheltenham secured the League Two crown with a thumping 4-1 win over Harrogate Town, having already secured their place in the third tier.

And Bolton Wanderers clinched the other automatic promotion spot by cruising to a 4-1 victory at Crawley.

Ex-Pompey duo Eoin Doyle and Lloyd Isgrove were both on the scoresheet as the Trotters secured immediate promotion back to the third tier.