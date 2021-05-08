Portsmouth youth product toasting League Two promotion as Cheltenham, Cambridge and Bolton go up
Pompey youth product Adam May is celebrating League Two promotion at Cambridge United.
The U's secured their spot in League One for the 2021-22 season with a 3-0 win over Grimsby Town on the final day of the season.
May was released from Fratton Park last summer having struggled for regular action after coming through the academy.
He joined Cambridge on a free transfer and scored three times in 46 appearances to help Mark Bonner's side go up.
Cheltenham secured the League Two crown with a thumping 4-1 win over Harrogate Town, having already secured their place in the third tier.
And Bolton Wanderers clinched the other automatic promotion spot by cruising to a 4-1 victory at Crawley.
Ex-Pompey duo Eoin Doyle and Lloyd Isgrove were both on the scoresheet as the Trotters secured immediate promotion back to the third tier.
Meanwhile, Morecambe, Forest Green and Tranmere will fight it out for the final spot in League One next season in the play-offs.