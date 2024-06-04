1 . Pompey 4 Sunderland 0 (October 2, 2021)

After going seven matches without a league win, few would have predicted the outcome when long-time promotion rivals Sunderland visited Fratton Park in October 2021. Yet, on a wet and miserable day, Kenny Jackett's men somehow - out of absolutely nowhere - inflicted a 4-0 thumping on the Black Cats. The Blues were 3-0 up at half-time through Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis - then Marquis grabbed his second after the break in a crushing triumph. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown