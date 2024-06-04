A Pompey supporter gets a little affectionate with Matt Clarke after Pompey win promotion to Meadow Lane in April 2017. Picture: Joe PeplerA Pompey supporter gets a little affectionate with Matt Clarke after Pompey win promotion to Meadow Lane in April 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler
Portsmouth's 15 most memorable matches since they were last in the Championship

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 4th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 06:43 BST

It has been 12 years since Pompey last competed in the Championship – but they’re back for 2024-25.

That exile has brought plenty of heartache and even threats to the Blues’ very existence, yet also plenty of wonderful moments which are still savoured to this very day.

So here’s a list of the 15 most memorable Pompey matches since leaving the Championship – in no particular order...

After going seven matches without a league win, few would have predicted the outcome when long-time promotion rivals Sunderland visited Fratton Park in October 2021. Yet, on a wet and miserable day, Kenny Jackett's men somehow - out of absolutely nowhere - inflicted a 4-0 thumping on the Black Cats. The Blues were 3-0 up at half-time through Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis - then Marquis grabbed his second after the break in a crushing triumph. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

1. Pompey 4 Sunderland 0 (October 2, 2021)

After going seven matches without a league win, few would have predicted the outcome when long-time promotion rivals Sunderland visited Fratton Park in October 2021. Yet, on a wet and miserable day, Kenny Jackett's men somehow - out of absolutely nowhere - inflicted a 4-0 thumping on the Black Cats. The Blues were 3-0 up at half-time through Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis - then Marquis grabbed his second after the break in a crushing triumph. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

Back at Wembley for the first time since the 2010 FA Cup final and Pompey claimed the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy. Roared on by a record competition crowd of 85,021, the match finished level at 2-2 after extra-time, with Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe netting twice for the Blues. Then, in the penalty shoot-out, Craig MacGillivray saved from Lee Cattermole - and Oli Hawkins stepped up to net the winning penalty for Kenny Jackett's side. Picture: Joe Pepler

2. Pompey 2 Sunderland 2 - 5-4 pens (March 31, 2019)

Back at Wembley for the first time since the 2010 FA Cup final and Pompey claimed the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy. Roared on by a record competition crowd of 85,021, the match finished level at 2-2 after extra-time, with Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe netting twice for the Blues. Then, in the penalty shoot-out, Craig MacGillivray saved from Lee Cattermole - and Oli Hawkins stepped up to net the winning penalty for Kenny Jackett's side. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler

After 23 matches without a win in all competitions, spanning four-and-a-half months, Pompey finally tasted victory at Crewe in a 2-1 success. Patrick Agyemang and David Connolly were the scorers on an emotional day for the travelling support and the players.

3. Crewe 1 Pompey 2 (March 2, 2013)

After 23 matches without a win in all competitions, spanning four-and-a-half months, Pompey finally tasted victory at Crewe in a 2-1 success. Patrick Agyemang and David Connolly were the scorers on an emotional day for the travelling support and the players. Photo: Joe Pepler

Jamal Lowe came off the bench to score twice in the final 13 minutes at Meadow Lane - and fire Pompey to promotion from League Two. Euphoric Blues followers invaded the pitch at the final whistle and later the team joins supporters in the Victory Lounge at Fratton Park to continue celebrations. Picture: Joe Pepler

4. Notts County 1 Pompey 3 (April 17, 2017)

Jamal Lowe came off the bench to score twice in the final 13 minutes at Meadow Lane - and fire Pompey to promotion from League Two. Euphoric Blues followers invaded the pitch at the final whistle and later the team joins supporters in the Victory Lounge at Fratton Park to continue celebrations. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler

