That exile has brought plenty of heartache and even threats to the Blues’ very existence, yet also plenty of wonderful moments which are still savoured to this very day.
So here’s a list of the 15 most memorable Pompey matches since leaving the Championship – in no particular order...
1. Pompey 4 Sunderland 0 (October 2, 2021)
After going seven matches without a league win, few would have predicted the outcome when long-time promotion rivals Sunderland visited Fratton Park in October 2021. Yet, on a wet and miserable day, Kenny Jackett's men somehow - out of absolutely nowhere - inflicted a 4-0 thumping on the Black Cats. The Blues were 3-0 up at half-time through Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis - then Marquis grabbed his second after the break in a crushing triumph. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Pompey 2 Sunderland 2 - 5-4 pens (March 31, 2019)
Back at Wembley for the first time since the 2010 FA Cup final and Pompey claimed the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy. Roared on by a record competition crowd of 85,021, the match finished level at 2-2 after extra-time, with Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe netting twice for the Blues. Then, in the penalty shoot-out, Craig MacGillivray saved from Lee Cattermole - and Oli Hawkins stepped up to net the winning penalty for Kenny Jackett's side. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
3. Crewe 1 Pompey 2 (March 2, 2013)
After 23 matches without a win in all competitions, spanning four-and-a-half months, Pompey finally tasted victory at Crewe in a 2-1 success. Patrick Agyemang and David Connolly were the scorers on an emotional day for the travelling support and the players. Photo: Joe Pepler
4. Notts County 1 Pompey 3 (April 17, 2017)
Jamal Lowe came off the bench to score twice in the final 13 minutes at Meadow Lane - and fire Pompey to promotion from League Two. Euphoric Blues followers invaded the pitch at the final whistle and later the team joins supporters in the Victory Lounge at Fratton Park to continue celebrations. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.