Portsmouth’s agent payments to fund Championship assault revealed as Derby County, Reading, Barnsley & Co splash clash
Pompey’s payments to agents over past two transfer windows have been detailed as they assembled their squad which is on the brink of reaching the Championship.
The Blues paid £270,965 to agents and intermediaries between February 1, 2023 and February, 2024.
That figure ranks Pompey as League One’s seventh biggest spenders in that area over that period.
Derby County paid significantly more than any other third-tier team as their payments totalled £434,465, with some of the other heavier spenders perhaps raising eyebrows.
Reading were second with a payment of £397,788 with Fleetwood third (£396,184), Blackpool fourth (395,345), Wigan fifth £391,223 and Barnsley sixth £379,465.
The payments cover 18 signings and the cancellation of Denver Hume’s contract, as he moved to Grimsby in January.
The permanent players signed were Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Kusini Yengi, Anthony Scully, Gavin Whyte, Conor Shaughnessy, Will Norris, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson, Regan Poole, Ryan Schofield, Matt Macey, Josh Martin, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon.
Additionally the payments cover loan agreements for Tino Anjorin and Myles Peart-Harris.
