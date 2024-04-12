Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s payments to agents over past two transfer windows have been detailed as they assembled their squad which is on the brink of reaching the Championship.

The Blues paid £270,965 to agents and intermediaries between February 1, 2023 and February, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That figure ranks Pompey as League One’s seventh biggest spenders in that area over that period.

Derby County paid significantly more than any other third-tier team as their payments totalled £434,465, with some of the other heavier spenders perhaps raising eyebrows.

Reading were second with a payment of £397,788 with Fleetwood third (£396,184), Blackpool fourth (395,345), Wigan fifth £391,223 and Barnsley sixth £379,465.

The payments cover 18 signings and the cancellation of Denver Hume’s contract, as he moved to Grimsby in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The permanent players signed were Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Kusini Yengi, Anthony Scully, Gavin Whyte, Conor Shaughnessy, Will Norris, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson, Regan Poole, Ryan Schofield, Matt Macey, Josh Martin, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon.