Pompey have made an impressive start to the new League One season

Pompey are always backed in large numbers both home and away. They have made a decent start to the new campaign as they look to gain promotion to the Championship this season from League One.

John Mousinho, formerly of Oxford United, was brought to Fratton Park earlier this year to replace Danny Cowley and has since done a steady job at the helm. He used this past summer as an opportunity to put his own stamp on the squad with a flurry of exciting signings.

Here is a look at how Pompey’s average home attendance so far this term compares to their rivals...

24. Fleetwood 3,348

23. Cheltenham 4,243

22. Burton 4,245

21. Stevenage 4,514