Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news surrounding Portsmouth’s Championship rivals as Pompey begin preparations for the summer.

Portsmouth will already be planning for the new season after securing promotion back to the Championship. It’s been a long time coming for Pompey, and they will want to get their first season back in the second tier right, with the step up being no easy task.

John Mousinho’s men were superb throughout the season just gone, but they will need to strengthen a number of areas to make the jump. As they plan to do just that, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding their new Championship rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper on Leeds exit

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United favourite Liam Cooper has all-but confirmed his departure from the club with his contract set to expire, with the Whites having progressed to the playoff final on Thursday night with a convincing win over Norwich City.

“As I have said many times previously, not only playing for Leeds, but captain of this amazing club is a huge honour,” Cooper said after the game. “One which I never take for granted. It has been a pleasure leading this group of players this season and naturally I want nothing more than for the campaign to finish in the way we all dream of.”

Stoke close in on deal

Stoke City are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Johansson is an attractive prospect heading into this summer having been one of the only bright sparks in a Millers side that finished rock bottom in the second tier.