Portsmouth's Championship rivals 'close in' on £1m deal as Leeds United star confirms exit
Portsmouth will already be planning for the new season after securing promotion back to the Championship. It’s been a long time coming for Pompey, and they will want to get their first season back in the second tier right, with the step up being no easy task.
John Mousinho’s men were superb throughout the season just gone, but they will need to strengthen a number of areas to make the jump. As they plan to do just that, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding their new Championship rivals.
Cooper on Leeds exit
Leeds United favourite Liam Cooper has all-but confirmed his departure from the club with his contract set to expire, with the Whites having progressed to the playoff final on Thursday night with a convincing win over Norwich City.
“As I have said many times previously, not only playing for Leeds, but captain of this amazing club is a huge honour,” Cooper said after the game. “One which I never take for granted. It has been a pleasure leading this group of players this season and naturally I want nothing more than for the campaign to finish in the way we all dream of.”
Stoke close in on deal
Stoke City are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Johansson is an attractive prospect heading into this summer having been one of the only bright sparks in a Millers side that finished rock bottom in the second tier.
According to John Percy, Stoke are now set to snap up the keeper on a deal worth around £1million. It’s reported that Johansson will have a medical on Friday ahead of completing his move to the Bet365 Stadium.
