And the Blues’ latest summer recruit has revealed how talks with John Mousinho proved the key factor in convincing him Fratton Park should be his next home.

Pompey landed their fifth signing of a frenetic opening to the transfer window on Friday night, as the attacking talent joined from Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

Scully joins on a two-year deal with a club option to extend that stay for another 12 months, as the 24-year-old departs the DW Stadium after a injury-hit period.

The former West Ham academy hope’s star rose off the back of two previous outstanding campaigns with Lincoln, however, where he followed 17 goals in the 2020-21 season with a further 15 goals the following campaign.

Scully, according to Wyscout, produced a further seven assists in each season, with his goal record at Sincil Bank reading an excellent 37 finishes from 79 starts and 103 outings.

Those are numbers which will excite Pompey fans, with the Republic of Ireland age-group man now out for more of the same at PO4.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: ‘I like to play anywhere across the front line.

Anthony Scully. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

‘I’ve had full seasons playing on the right and then a full season playing on the left. I can play off the striker or as a striker.

‘Coming in, the club know I can play anywhere, but predominantly off the left is my favourite.

‘I’m a forward-thinking player who prides himself on goals and assists - that’s what I’ll bring to the team.

‘I’m aiming for goals and assists to help the boys and team to progress to where they want to get.

‘I play off the left and right mainly, and a lot of my goals are coming off the left and hitting it into the far corner. That’s what I’m aiming to do at this club.

‘Speaking with the manager he spoke about my goal record and he wants me to come here and bring goals to the group - that’s what I want as well.

‘I want to bring my goals to the group to allow us to achieve what we all want - and that’s promotion to the Championship. That’s my number one aim to get this club back into the Championship.’

Scully explained that Mousinho delivered a convincing sales pitch to convince him a move to join Pompey’s push to reach the Championship was the right one for him.

That has become a common thread across the signings made to date, as the club move quickly to bolster their group for a big season ahead.

Scully added: ‘We spoke maybe three weeks ago. He spoke to me about the club, how he sees me as a player, where he sees me playing and what he’s brought me into the club to do.